The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the expulsion of its Kwara Central senatorial candidate, Dr AbdulRasheed Suleiman Omoda, over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the NDC State Secretary, Eyitayo Adedamola Adeogun, flanked by the Ajikobi Ward Chairman, Taofeek Babanla, and the state chairman of the party, Abdulsalam Olanrewaju, said the State Working Committee (SWC) decided to expel Omoda following his alleged public announcement that he would join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party leadership also said Omoda had allegedly announced his intention to discontinue his bid for the senatorial seat and support the APC’s Kwara Central candidate, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Adeogun said, “The Committee convened an extraordinary meeting immediately after Dr Omoda publicly announced that he was giving up his bid for the Kwara Central Senate seat and would support Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“He also invited the public to a declaration at Omoda Roundabout on Sunday, November 29. The Committee considered his public statement and his declared intention to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Before taking this decision, we wrote to the national leadership of the NDC for direction on the appropriate disciplinary action under Article 19 of the NDC Constitution, which deals with termination of membership. The national leadership responded in writing and authorised the State Working Committee to exercise the power of expulsion in these circumstances. The Committee acted on that direction.”

The NDC in Kwara State said Omoda had not submitted a formal withdrawal letter from the party, adding that it would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in writing of the SWC’s decision.

The party also said the expelled candidate would be replaced with a “stronger candidate”, noting that there was still an opportunity to do so.

“A person who recently served at a senior level in the Kwara State Government has expressed interest in contesting the Kwara Central Senate seat on our platform. We welcome that interest. Any nomination will follow the applicable electoral process, and we will update our members in the coming days.

“Tomorrow, we look forward to welcoming Their Excellencies, Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to Kwara State. We are pleased to receive them in Ilorin and look forward to hearing from them at the town hall.”

Also speaking, the NDC Ward Chairman for Ajikobi Ward, Taofeek Babanla, said the party had suspended Omoda on November 28, 2026, over alleged anti-party activities.

He said, “Prior to this decision, the ward leadership summoned him three times to address these allegations and clear his name, but he refused.”