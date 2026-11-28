The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi; the governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde; and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, joined hands at the altar of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja on Friday night to pray for a peaceful 2027 general election.

The prayer session was part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the church, which began on Monday.

At about 1 am on Saturday, Paul Enenche, founder of the church, invited the three politicians to the altar for a special prayer session for Nigeria and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general election.

They were later joined by an aide to Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a church member affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Enenche asked the representatives of the five political parties to hold hands as he led the congregation in prayers for God’s will to prevail in Nigeria and for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections.

The congregation also prayed for the smooth functioning of electoral systems and equipment, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and the internet. They further prayed for credible elections without bloodshed, crisis or post-election violence.

Enenche reminded the politicians that life does not end on earth, saying they would eventually stand before God to account for how they used the power entrusted to them.

He also noted that every genuine church has members with different political affiliations before asking the politicians to shake hands and embrace one another as a demonstration that there was no bitterness among them.