Former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa’s political associates have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Aliyu for re-election, citing improvements in security and ongoing development initiatives.

The group, led by Alhaji Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, announced its decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a gathering of political stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The endorsement is a political boost for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the group urging its supporters and other political associates to rally behind the two leaders.

Explaining the decision, Sagir said it followed a period of political observation and assessment, adding that continuity in leadership was necessary to sustain development.

“After deep study, I have concluded one thing: Continuity is the key to progress in all sectors. Today, we are not here to complain. Today, we are not here to shout and leave. Today, we are here to say one thing — thank you, and continue,” he said.

He disclosed that the group’s endorsement of Tinubu was in line with the position of its political leader, Attahiru Bafarawa, who had previously called for stronger Federal Government action against insecurity before offering his support.

Sagir said the deployment of additional military personnel to security-prone areas, including Isa-Marnona, Isa-Sabon Birni-Goronyo and Rabah, demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the security challenges facing the state.

He also expressed confidence in the recently unveiled five-year strategic defence operations plan, saying the measures, alongside the proposed establishment of state police, could strengthen security operations.

Beyond security, the group cited the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, NELFUND student loans, youth and women’s empowerment initiatives, capital market reforms and efforts to stabilise the economy as reasons for supporting Tinubu.

At the state level, Sagir praised Aliyu’s interventions in education, agriculture, road construction and religious institutions, describing his administration as committed to peace, unity and development.

He, however, urged the governor to sustain the momentum by completing the Lugu Dam, expanding electricity access and increasing funding for education.

“We endorse Governor Ahmad Aliyu to go again. We endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go again. Go again for security, go again for education, go again for agriculture and Lugu Dam, go again for electricity, go again for Sokoto,” he declared.

Responding, Governor Aliyu thanked the group for its confidence in his administration and urged political supporters to maintain peace as political activities ahead of 2027 intensify.

“I want to urge you to remain law-abiding, peaceful and respectful of the rights and opinions of others. Political differences shall never become a source of division or violence,” the governor said.

Aliyu also commended the youths for organising the gathering, describing their participation in political activities as important to the country’s future.

The event attracted political leaders, community elders, women and youth groups from across the state and ended with prayers for Sokoto and Nigeria.