Kwankwaso presents NNPP flag to Osun guber candidate

Former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has presented the flag of the party to the Osun governorship candidate of the party, Rasaq Saliu with a plea to people of the state to cast their votes for him in the July 16th governorship election in the state.

Senator Kwankwaso while presenting the flag at a programme organised by the state chapter of the party in Osogbo, argued that both the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed the people of the country through maladministration at the corridors of power.

According to him,” the two major political parties have exhausted their goodwill among Nigerians over their ineptitude and abysmal failure to manage the country’s resources and provide succour for Nigerians across all sectors.”

The presidential candidate further assured them that, if Rasaq Saliu is voted in as the state’s new governor, he would transform the state and make it a virile one in a classical way.

Kwankwaso, thereafter, charged the electorate who are yet to collect their PVC to do so and embark on the door-to-door campaign tour for the success of the party in the coming election.

While assuring that, members of the NNPP are ready and determined to vote for the party candidate during the gubernatorial election, he said they would take the decision to see a new Nigeria starting from Osun State.

He, however, remarked that “The logo of our party is well known which shows that Nigeria under this party will be united not minding religion, ethnicity or region of anybody in this country.”

“Failure to vote for our party that will bring positive change is allowing these people to continue to rule our state governments and national level”.

“All of us know that these two major parties, APC and PDP have failed us and have nothing more to offer. Let us vote them out and that will start from this state”, he stressed.

