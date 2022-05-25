Governor Badaru, APC governorship aspirants consensus meeting ends in deadlock

TWO gubernatorial aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have shunned the meeting summoned by the state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru to produce a consensus candidate in the state which ended in a deadlock.

Reports from the state indicated that the governor summoned the meeting at his personal residence in Kano aimed at producing a consensus gubernatorial candidate.

The meeting was scheduled for the late hours of Tuesday. Three out of nine aspirants were not seen in the meeting.

A statement posted on the Facebook wall of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on New Media, Mr Awwalu D Sankara revealed that “The executive governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammad u Badaru Abubakar held a closed-door meeting with all the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Aspirants in Jigawa State.”

The statement stated further that “The governor summoned the aspirants to produce a consensus candidate amongst them ahead of the primary elections.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Mr Sankara added that “Some of the aspirants present at the meeting include the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and Senator Mohammed Sabo Nakudu, former Deputy Governor Alh. Ahmad Mahmud Kulkuli, Barrister Garin Gabas.”

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that the aspirants who were absent include former minority leader of the house of representatives, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu and Alhaji Abba Muktari.

The meeting came some hours before the primary election of the party scheduled to take place at Kazaure the headquarters of Kazaure/ Gwiwa/ Roni/ Yankwashi federal constituency.

When contacted on his mobile phone to comment on the outcome of the meeting, the state APC chairman, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel did not pick up the call.

When an SMS was sent to him on the matter, he did not respond to the text up to the time of filing this report.

Also contacted, the former minority leader of the house of representatives, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu said “I will open my campaign office in the next few hours today. I will announce my position.”