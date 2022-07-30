Kogi set to take action against illegal mining — Commissioner

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi State Government has said that they have resolved to take action against illegal mining activities in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, announced this while briefing newsmen after an extraordinary Executive Council meeting at the Government House Lokoja.

According to him, Council discovered that mining was allegedly being carried out indiscriminately by some foreigners without involving government.

The Commissioner explained that discussions were already ongoing with some listed mining companies with a view to maximizing the benefits of solid minerals in the state.

Fanwo said government also commended the State Ministry of Health for its effort in the ongoing data capturing of enrolees at the grassroots level into the State Health Insurance Scheme for accessible healthcare for the people.

The Commissioner assured that the State Broadcasting Corporation would soon take delivery of new modern transmitters that will ensure effective information dissemination.

Fanwo who noted that government’s communication structure has been effective, promised to strengthen synergy with media organisations in the state for improved dissemination of government programmes and policies.

