Islamic New Year: Governor Inuwa felicitates with Muslim Ummah

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged Muslims to use the period of the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Hijra 1444 to reflect on their past deeds and recommit themselves to the Almighty Allah and the country.

The Governor was speaking as Muslims in Gombe State join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH.

In a congratulatory message to the Muslim Ummah, Inuwa Yahaya described the Islamic New Year as significant in the life of Muslims, calling on them to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, growth, and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

According to the Governor, “This is a period for sober reflection. It is a period for us to look back with retrospection and satisfaction, look forward with hope and optimism, look up with confidence and appreciate what Allah has done for us as a people, state and nation”.

He admonished, “We, therefore, must use the opportunity, especially in this sacred month of Al-Muharram and beyond, to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation’.

He also said that "as well as for those in authority at all levels as we collectively fight to tackle the threat of insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing us today".

Director-General, (Press Affairs)

Government House, Gombe.

