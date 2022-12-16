Kogi Polytechnic withdraws 185 students over poor academic performance

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has considered and approved the second-semester results for the 2021/2022 academic session, with over 185 students who performed below expectations asked to withdraw from the institution.

This was part of far-reaching decisions at the 13th emergency meeting of the board held at Hall ‘A’ of the Polytechnic main campus.

In a statement issued on Friday by Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit Kogi State Polytechnic, Uredo Omale also disclosed that fourteen students have been expelled from the Polytechnic on account of examination misconduct and related offences.

The board approved the expulsion having been satisfied with the reports of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee led by Mrs Grace Ehimony.

Other decisions reached by the board on examination misconduct cases include the exoneration of two, a written warning to two students, three students to be rusticated for one semester and

seventeen students were asked to carry over courses they were charged with in an offence.

The Board led by its chairman, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman approved the reports of the Results Verification Committee led by the Deputy Rector, Dr Kehinde Felix Lamidi. The HND I and ND I Second Semester results for the 2021/2022 Academic Session were approved.

Usman who doubles as the Rector of the Polytechnic stated that the results for the graduating HND II and ND II would be approved and released in due course, just as he commended members of the Results Verification Committee for the due diligence done on the results and charged them to maintain the zeal.

The board frowned at students performing below academic standards despite providing a conducive atmosphere for learning and charged them to redouble their efforts and be more focused on their academic pursuits.

He commended the Board’s Central Examination Misconduct committee and those of schools and departments for a thorough job and called for synergy among the committees so as to make decisive resolutions capable of raising the quality of teaching and learning at the Polytechnic.

He equally reassured the Polytechnic community of the board and management’s continued resolve to make reforms that would be beneficial to all stakeholders identified with the institution.

