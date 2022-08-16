Kogi Polytechnic withdraws 168 students over poor academic performance

The Management of the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja has withdrawn 160 students over poor academic performance, expelled three for theft and examination misconduct and also exonerated three students.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Uredo Omale.

According to the statement, the academic board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has considered the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee and approved the withdrawal of 168 students from the Polytechnic over poor academic performance in the First Semester of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The academic board has also approved the expulsion of one Yakubu Gowon Zuleihat (2021/ND/PAD/346) from the Department of Public Administration over a case of theft.

The duo of Monday Alfa (2019/ND/EE/126) and Omodi Ubile (2019/ND/MEC/063) both of the School of Engineering, were also expelled for impersonation during examinations.

The Academic Board also exoneration three students accused of examination misconduct.

“The three students exonerated are Balogun Afeez Tolani (2019/ND/BUS/603), John Timothy (2019/HND/BUS/603) both of the Department of Business Administration and Johnson Lydia Odunayo (2018/ND/PAD/848) of the Department of Public Administration.

“Consequently, the Board directed that the suspended results of the three exonerated students be processed immediately and forwarded for express approval.

However, the Chairman of the Academic Board and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, has admonished students to be law-abiding as they resume for the second semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session, promising that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring absolute compliance with the law and order in and around the campuses of the Polytechnic.

While commending members of the Board for their support, the Rector reassured us that academic excellence would be sustained in the Institution.

