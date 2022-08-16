Atiku pleads with Kenyans eschew violence over presidential poll

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the people of Kenya to refrain from violence following the declaration of William Ruto as the winner of that country’s presidential election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he noted that the people of East African country have done well so far with the election process, adding: “the announcement of the results and declaration of a winner is the crunch time.”

According to him, “even though a winner has emerged, and indeed has to emerge in an electoral contest of this nature, the people of Kenya and certainly its democracy is the greatest winner.

“There can never be any losers if everyone joins hands in working together to improve the well-being of the people. It is imperative that the citizens cutting across all political divides eschew violence and animosity in order to safeguard the gains of the past.

“Whatever issues there are about the election can always be resolved within the ambits of the law. As one, Kenyans will be the better for it.”

He congratulate President-elect Ruto as he acknowledged the defeated candidate, Raila Odinga, for a closely fought contest.

