USAID IHP supports Bauchi with N1.2bn interventions on improved health

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Integrated Health Program (IHP) project has supported Bauchi state with N1.2 billion for various interventions in the health sector in the year 2022.

The USAID IHP is in the intervention of taking basic healthcare services to the rural areas and hard-to-reach communities across the state.

Consequently, the project, on Tuesday, donated medical equipment and job aids for primary healthcare extension services in the state.

While presenting the items to the state government at the USAID IHP office, the state director, Dr. Alhassan Siaka said that the donation is meant to take basic healthcare services to people in rural areas and hard-to-reach communities.

The items he noted are to be distributed to all of the twenty local government areas of the state saying, “This is not the first time USAID IHP has supported Bauchi state government, we are doing it to bring health care services closer to the people, especially through our outreaches.”

Some of the items for outreaches include thermometers, sphygmomanometers, stethoscopes, weighing scales, and hospital screens for partition.

According to him, “We are also giving out mama kits that contain, sanitary pads, soap, hand gloves, and chlorohexidine to encourage hospital delivery as most poor and vulnerable pregnant women find it difficult to buy essential items needed for delivery.”

He stressed that “This job aid will assist the health worker and the communities get basic information as it is both in English and Hausa.”

While receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the executive chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said that the items will bridge the stock gap for outreaches in the 323 one main PHC per ward.

According to him, “IHP has provided many interventions in service delivery and with these mama kits more pregnant women will deliver in our health facilities.”

Rilwanu Mohammed, however, lamented that the state performance on routine immunization has dropped, noting that it is worrisome.

The executive chairman further said that government alone cannot meet all the medical needs of the people, and thus is very appreciative of USAID IHP’s continued support to the state.





He added that the agency will closely monitor the usage of the items to avert diversion.