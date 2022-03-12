Kogi Poly expels 10 students over exam misconduct

The Academic Board of the Kogi State Polytechnic has approved the expulsion of 10 students for examination misconduct.

The Board also reaffirmed its decision to seize results of school fees defaulters after the expiration of grace given.

These were parts of the resolutions reached at the Polytechnic’s Academic Board meeting held on Wednesday, 16th February 2022, at Hall ‘A’ of the Main Campus.

The students expelled were all from different departments of the School of Management Studies, having contravened relevant sections of the Revised Polytechnic Students’ Handbook and were found guilty.

A statement issued by the school authority and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Omale Uredo, on Saturday stated that the Academic Board sent out a reminder to all school fee defaulters, irrespective of their Academic Session to use the grace of the current 2021/2022 Academic Session to pay up all the outstanding fees and obtain their results or they would forfeit their result.

Chairman of the Academic Board, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, who reiterated the Management and Board’s commitment to quality assurance in academics, staff and students’ welfare, and infrastructural development noted that the Polytechnic would continue to get rid of bad elements who always tried to bring the name of the institution to disrepute.

Dr Usman appreciated members of the Academic Board for their continued support just as he promised them of reforms that would affect the Polytechnic positively.

