Kaduna guber: Senator Uba picks El-Rufai’s deputy governor as running mate 

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna 
Uba Sani and Kaduna Deputy Governor after the announcement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has picked the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election. 

He made this known in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Monday night 

According to the lawmaker who is representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, noted that, “After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State. 

“Dr Hadiza Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development. 

He maintained that “she has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibilities as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State. 

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate. 

“I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.

“Together, we are determined to make the state a reference point for good and responsive governance, he declared.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Yahaya Bello nominates 3 commissioner-designates to state assembly

Latest News

Naval officer kidnapped in Kogi, abductors demand N3million

Latest News

Tegbe commends loyalists as Ajibade, Gbayawu, others dump APC

Latest News

Important tips for transitioning to natural hair from relaxed hair

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More