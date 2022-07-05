Kaduna guber: Senator Uba picks El-Rufai’s deputy governor as running mate 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has picked the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

He made this known in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Monday night

According to the lawmaker who is representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, noted that, “After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

“Dr Hadiza Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

He maintained that “she has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibilities as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.

“Together, we are determined to make the state a reference point for good and responsive governance, he declared.