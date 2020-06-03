Kogi govt sets up mobile courts against COVID-19 lockdown violation

Following the lockdown of the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area announced by the Kogi State government in the wake of the index case of coronavirus identified in that part of the state, the state government has constituted mobile courts to try those who violate the lockdown order in the Local Government Area.

The Acting Chief Registrar of the High Court of Justice of the State, Mr Bamidele Aina, who made this known, in a statement on Wednesday said the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasiru Ajanah he constituted the courts in line with the Quarantine Act as it applies to the state.

“Notice is hereby given this 3rd day of June 2020 to the public that the Hon. Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, CON, pursuant to the order of Kogi State Government locking down Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic has constituted Mobile Courts for the trial of offenders under the Quarantine Act as applicable in Kogi state” the statement said.

The mobile courts which are at the magisterial level are to commence sitting immediately and would sit throughout the duration of the two weeks lockdown declared by the state pending further directives.

