Hazard allowance: Strike looms as Ondo doctors issue ultimatum

Medical Doctors in Ondo State have threatened to embark on strike action if the state government fails to implement payment of 50 per cent basic salary as special COVID-19 hazard allowance for all health workers.

The doctors on Wednesday issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to address their grievances or face statewide strike action.

The doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Ondo State Branch, an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), stated this after its emergency meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the doctors, the Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr Aina Oluwafemi, said the state government had failed to honour the payment of the 50 per cent of basic salary as special hazard allowance for the health workers.

Reading the communique of the group after its meeting, Oluwafemi said rather than paying the special hazard allowance, what they got was 2.5 per cent deducted from their consolidated basic salary with no explanation from the state government.

Oluwafemi who expressed disappointment over the development said the state government has been subjecting them to ridicule and public embarrassment.

The doctors alleged that the state government deliberately refused to implement consequential adjustment of increment in the minimum wage to doctors and other health workers.

The Union, however, threatened to down tools if the state government failed to address the issue of the hazard allowance within the next 14 days

But the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said all issues raised by the doctors were being looked into.

Ojogo said “The sector, no doubt, is a very critical one and Mr Governor has ways expressed his appreciation of their services.

“If there are issues that require attention, the government will not shy away from such. The responsibilities are mutual and inclusive.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE