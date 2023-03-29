Israel Arogbonlo

The House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/ Bassa in the just concluded 2023 elections, Usman Okai Austin has expressed optimism that his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will form the next government in the State.

Okai while encouraging Kogites not to give up on the party’s performance in the just concluded election said they were deceived by the BVAS.

According to him, while they were relying on BVAS, “INEC and some security operatives were busy aiding and manipulating election results for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC,” he alleged.

He described APC’s victory in the State as “merely temporary”, adding that the people of the State “are tired of Bello and his party’s gross failure, inability to meet up with the development requirements of the State” and that “despite the massive fraud that characterised the last general election, PDP did well in other States”, as that will serve as a multinational step for them in the State.

Okai said the party will produce a very acceptable candidate in the coming primary and that victory is sure for the party with the collective efforts.

“Look at Plateau, Tinubu campaign DG (Simon Lalong) was unable to produce his own successor because the people of Plateau were determined to rescue the State, the same scenario occurred in Zamfara and this was made possible because the candidate where popular and the people were ready,” he stated.

Interestingly, Senator Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi, together with 27 other politicians have picked their interest forms for the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress primary elections ahead of the Kogi State governorship election.

The 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election will take place on 11 November 2023 to elect the Governor of Kogi, while the incumbent APC Governor, Yahaya Bello, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third term. The primaries for the two parties are scheduled for between 27 March and 17 April 2022.

