Knowledge, society and artificial intelligence in the media

All human actions are based on anticipated futures. We cannot know the future because it does not exist yet, but we can use our current knowledge to imagine the future and make them happen. The better we understand the present and the history that has created it, the better we can understand the possibilities of the future. To appreciate the opportunities and challenges that artificial intelligence (AI) creates, we need both a good understanding of what AI is today and what the future may bring when AI is widely used in society. AI can enable new ways of learning, teaching, and education, and it may also change society in ways that pose new challenges for educational institutions. It may amplify skill differences and polarise jobs, or it may equalise opportunities for learning.

The use of AI in education may generate insights into how learning happens, and it can change the way learning is assessed. It may re-organise classrooms or make them obsolete, it can increase the efficiency of teaching, or it may force students to adapt to the requirements of technology, depriving humans of the powers of agency and possibilities for responsible action. All this is possible. Now is a good time to start thinking about what AI could mean for learning, teaching, and education. There is a lot of hype, and the topic is not an easy one. It is, however, both important, interesting, and worth the effort.

Progressively, AI has played and continues to play a huge role in the transformation of society. It has been applied to various sectors and fields such as finance, public security, health, computational creativity, information processing, urban transportation, industrial manufacturing, mobile phone and internet entertainment, and retail. Moreover, AI is changing shopping, advertising, entertainment, education and healthcare, longevity, food and business insurance, and finance. Thus, AI has significant advances for all spheres of human endeavor. Society simply needs to keep abreast of the advances and evolve processes for maximising benefits or minimising weaknesses.

In sum, AI is recognised as a novel and dynamic approach that paves the way for enhanced and sophisticated knowledge discovery, learning, problem-solving, and efficiencies in decision-making in the world today.

Asiya Kassim Bataiya,

Skyline University Nigeria

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.