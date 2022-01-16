King Tea starts 2022 on a big note

By Segun Adebayo
Being able to own and maintain many businesses successfully as a young entrepreneur seems to be a skill to have been mastered by a few people.

Nigerian born, US based entrepreneur and multiple business owner, Emmanuel  Babatunde who is popularly known as King Tea has continued to raise the bars high by establishing himself as one of the leading entrepreneurs in his lines of business.

King Tea who is the Founder of Tea Music world and CEO, Tea group of companies as well as other businesses to his credit, has started 2022 on a high note with the launching of his new logistics company,  Efit Movers.

In a statement released by the company,  Efit Movers is a local moving company and has presented itself as a “trustworthy and professional outfit equipped to cater for its customer’s moving needs by providing top notch services to the delight of its customers”.

King Tea while speaking about this new initiative expressed gratitude for the support he has received so far and further emphasized the need to expand his horizon and set a standard for young creative minds to emulate and at the same time creating awareness about the limitless possibilities that can be achieved as a young entrepreneur.

“I’m pleased to inform you that moving has been made fast and easy, all thanks to my new outfit,  Efit Movers. I want young people  out there to take a cue from me,  there’s so much a young entrepreneur can achieve when you put your mind to it.I’m grateful for the support I’ve gotten so far,  I’m hoping that 2022 will bring better things”, he said.

