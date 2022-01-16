COVID-19 won’t end in 2022, but will eventually be contained —Ayorinde

Founder and General Overseer, World Evangelism Bible Church Incorporated (WEBIC), Prophet (Dr.) Samson Ayorinde, has revealed that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic will not end this year, but shall be checked.

The cleric made this known, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos during his 2022 prophesy for Nigeria and indeed the world.

Ayorinde recalled that the World Health Organisation (WHO) said late last year that the pandemic would end in 2022, but according to his prophesies, the virus would remain but will be contained.

The cleric’s prophesies which focused more in many areas involving humanity also noted that the world should expect massive storms, flooding and landslides, just as he advised that prayers would minimise such casualties.

“The aviation authorities in Nigeria should be on the alert to avert plane crashes this year. The officials must be vigilant. Food scarcity will occur this year leading to inflation of food prices and starvation, but with prayers, this could be minimised. The government of Nigeria should put in more efforts to check insurgency in the North so as to allow access to farms. God provides food for the fish in the rivers and birds in the sky, therefore, the children of God shall not lack,” he said.

Speaking on the nation’s security, Prophet Ayorinde said: “There will be some improvement in curtailing the excesses of Boko Haram, but government should be more sincere and determined in this area. Our borders should witness more security alertness to check influx of foreign fighters into the country.”

He also implored politicians in the country to have the fear of God and avoid bloodshed as the general elections approaches, adding that, “I implore politicians to discard the policy of do-or-die approach by not shedding blood because doing so, carries severe penalties from God on them and their families. I pray God have mercy on Nigerians.”

He also charged Christians across board to be more proactive and steadfast in their relationship with God.

Also speaking at the press briefing, the wife and co-founder of the ministry, Prophetess (Mrs) Mercy Ayorinde, said her contribution to her husband’s ministry was the “Operation Fruitfulness” programme.

On how she began the programme, Mrs Ayorinde said: “I had the vision to commence it during a 30-day marathon praying and fasting 21 years ago. I joined my husband who was observing 40 days dry fasting. There were four women who were praying with me then. They were looking for the fruit of the womb. And God answered their prayers.

“I observed another 40 days marathon; it was on the 37th day that the angel of the Lord showed me in a dream, a new bulldozer. He gave me the key, asked me to operate it which I did. I woke up, relayed the dream to my husband, it was from then he started calling me ‘Bareness Bulldozer’.

“Also, I had another 30 days marathon; when I dreamt of seeing a baby’s bath hub placed on the altar. There were so many can openers inside it. I started giving them to women seeking babies. In the dream, I told them they should use the openers to unlock their wombs.

“I thank my husband for giving me the opportunity to play a positive role in his ministry. This gesture boosts my spirituality and my “Operation Fruitfulness” programme. For instance, I prayed for a woman at our London branch who was 48 years old, married, but never got pregnant. The Lord intervened, she got pregnant. Personally, I named the baby Omolade, even though she was yet to be born. To God be the glory, the baby is now in SS2 equivalent in Nigeria’s education system.” This year, my prayer is to have barren women have four babies. I have dedicated twins and triplets,” Prophetess Ayorinde said.