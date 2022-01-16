After 7 kids, I’m done impregnating women, 2Face says

After fathering seven children from three women, popular Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia fondly known as 2Face seems to have decided to turn a new leaf.

The singer has had to endure troubled moments in the last few months following series of social media war between his legal wife, Annie and one of this babymamas, Pero.

In what may now look like his 2022 resolution, 2baba as he loves to be called revealed that he has had enough with fathering children and would use the strength and resources he has to take care of them.

2face made the public announcement while performing on stage, stating that he has decided to change from his old ways of impregnating women and having children outside his marriage.

The singer who has a history of having several Babymamas said he is fed up with such lifestyle and the stress that comes with it, noting that he is ready to focus on his marriage and his children.

In a video already making the rounds on social media, 2Face was seen openly declaring his new lifestyle to the hearing of his female fans.

“I’m Innocent, I no dey give belle like that again, I see say some babes dey fear to shout for that side, abeg make una no fear to shout,” he said.

“I don stop; ask anybody, they will tell you I’m Innocent Idibia,”he added.

Many reactions have trailed this new revelation as social media users commented under the posted video and some suggesting that he made the decision due to the expenses of training children.