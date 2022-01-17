King Joel rewards schools, distributes relief materials to over 400 widows, physically challenged, others

As part of giving back to the society, Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel has awarded participants of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Inter-Secondary School debate held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

With the theme “Building a better Nigeria: The Responsibility of the Parents or The Government,” the competition saw six schools including Agnus Dei of Little Francis, Alakoto High school, Great Trinity College, Anikeola Comprehensive School, Body of Christ and Victory Progressive International School battle for the ultimate prize of N500,000.

Speaking on the reason for sponsoring the debate competition, King Joel disclosed that having lived a better part of his life in Lagos, Nigeria before relocating to the US, he saw the values attached to being educated in Nigeria and as such this prompted to need to sponsor a debate competition that would see the intending future leaders of tomorrow defend our country.

After a thorough battle and highlighting of keen points, Agnus Dei of Little Francis school emerged the ultimate winner as Great Trinity College, Alakoto High School & Body of Christ Comprehensive Secondary School emerged first and second runner-up respectively.

Other special rewards were awarded to the excellent performer at the debate; Aninneji Esther Nmasichukwu took home a cash amount of N400,000 while Ajagu Favour Onyedikachukwu got N100,000 as a cash gift from the convener.

The runner up school Igedi Oluwatoyin 200,000 and her partner Chukwukere Esther got N100,000

However, the third-place position was a tie between Great Trinity College and Anikeola Comprehensive School; with all the participants that including Obisanya Lucia, James Edinyanga, Adekanbi Wasilat and Alli Temilola getting a cash prize of N100,000 each. While other competitors got N50,000 each; seven random kids were picked by King Joel in the crowd with a cash gift of N50,000 each.

On why widows, physically challenged and the vulnerable were gifted gifts and cash amounts; the project coordinator, Chiori Daniel Cole, disclosed that as an organization that believes in equality, it was thoughtful of us to reach out to those categories of people.

He said: “It will amaze you that we were able to put a smile on the faces of over 400 vulnerable people that cut across widows we get less support, physically challenged by gifting them with food items and the cash amount. We hope to continue on these strides in years to come.”

