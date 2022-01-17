Police Inspector shoots tanker driver over disagreement in Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the shooting of a tanker driver by one of its personnel at a Police checkpoint along Darazo-Dukku-Gombe road on Monday.

The confirmation was made by the State Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaitan when contacted by Journalists in Gombe over the incident.

Mr Ishola Babaitan confirmed the incident and assured that the said Police Inspector, Urbanus Ishaku has since been arrested while investigation has already commenced ascertaining what actually happened to lead to the shooting.

He also assured that any reckless Policeman that violates the norms of the Police Force will be dealt with according to the laws of the land.

The Police Commissioner stressed that “he will not go free, no matter who he is”.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Government has called for calm after a Policeman shot a tanker driver during a disagreement on Gombe-Dukku-Darazo road.

The State Commissioner for Information, Julius Ishaya Lepes and his counterpart from the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Kupto Dishi, made the call during a press briefing Monday evening in reaction to the development which has raised tension in the state.

Julius Lepes said that the shooting took place during a disagreement when the tanker driver, Abdullahi Bello refused the Policeman’s command to come down from his lorry at a Police Checkpoint at Hashidu junction Monday morning.

According to him, after the shooting, other tanker drivers immediately mobilized their tankers and blocked the road for several hours in solidarity with their colleague which caused a commotion on the busy road linking Gombe and Bauchi states through Darazo and to the other North-Western States.

He said that the Government intervened immediately to forestall law and order as the Policeman was disarmed and arrested adding that the Police authorities in Gombe are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

He also assured that the victim was rushed to a hospital in Gombe town where he is stable and responding to treatment.

The Commissioner called on the general public, especially road users on that route to go about with their normal businesses as normalcy has been restored in the area.

According to him, Government has also reached out to the members of the tanker drivers association to calm their nerves against taking the laws into their hands.

