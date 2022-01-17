NASS workers’ strike: NASC writes salary wages commission on implementation date for new minimum wage

The last is yet to be heard on the lingering crisis trailing the non-payment of national minimum wage and other allowances to staff of National Assembly, as the Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) wrote to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission with a view to clarify the effective date for the implementation of the consequential adjustment arising from the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

Recall that the aggrieved staff under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had on Thursday, January 6, 2022, staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for immediate payment of eight months outstanding of national minimum wage as well as 15 months CONPECULIAR allowances.

In line with notice issued, the National Assembly workers who carried various placards had on Monday, January 10, 2022, called for full implementation of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the National Assembly management and the Association without further delay.

However, after the protest, the NASC management invited the PASAN leadership to a meeting.

The NASC Chairman in the letter titled: ‘Re: Resolutions of the Joint Congress of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (National Assembly Service Commission/National Assembly) Chapters held on January 6, 2022,’ with Ref. No: NASC/PASAN/58/T/63 dated January 11, 2022, addressed to PASAN Chairman, underscored the need for the

clarification from the Commission.

The letter reads: “Your letter dated 6″ January 2022 on the above subject matter please refers.

“You would recall that following the receipt of your letter under reference, the Commission conveyed a meeting of the Commission with the Management of the National Assembly and members of the Executive Committee of the National Body, the NASC and NASS Chapters of PASAN. At the meeting, the contents of your letter were exhaustively deliberated upon and the following decisions were agreed on:

“The Commission to write to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to seek clarification on the effective date of the implementation of the consequential adjustment arising from the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 in the National Assembly Service.

“The Commission to write a reminder to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on the second limb of the demand of PASAN for the review of peculiar allowance, end-of-the-year bonus, additional retirement benefits, hazard allowance, rent subsidy, and leave allowance for staff of the National Assembly Service, which was earlier submitted to that Office on 11″ June 2021.”

To this end, the NASC Chairman also directed “PASAN to do the follow-up with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission when the letters were delivered.”

According to him, “The two letters have been written and forwarded to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and copies were made available to Mr Labi Josiah, the National Vice President of PASAN (North Central) for follow up as agreed at the meeting. Copies of both letters are attached herewith, please.

“Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) are advised to exercise patience while we await the response from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

“While assuring you of the Commission’s commitment to the welfare of staff of the National Assembly Service,” the NASC chairman assured.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, had in a letter with Ref. No: BD/2000/EXP/5.597/1 dated June 26, 2020, addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, maintained that the new national minimum wage should be paid from the statutory allocation to the National Assembly.

“I acknowledged receipt of your letter Ref. NASS/CNA/92/Vol.6/455 dated February 12, 2020, on the above subject requesting my clarification and status of implementation of the minimum wage with regards to other arms of government.

“As you are aware, the National Minimum Wage Act passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr President binds all employers to pay the prescribed minimum wage of N30,000.

“The National Assembly, being a Statutory Agency with financial autonomy, is expected to implement the minimum wage from its statutory allocations, which are released to it monthly,” the Minister stated in the letter.

