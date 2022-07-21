Killings: Youths protest in two LGAs in Imo, demand end to Ebubeagu operations

By Johnkennedy Uzoma | Owerri 
Hope Uzodinma

YOUTHS from both Oru East and Oru West local government areas of Imo State on Wednesday protested over the alleged killing of 14 youths at Otulu and Awomamma communities by suspected Ebubeagu operatives. 

The state governor, Hope Uzodimma, had on Tuesday said those killed were bandits and not wedding guests as being claimed, but the protest against the security outfit started with the blockade of the Owerri/Onitsha highway with the corpses of those who died. 

The protest continued on Wednesday as the youths stormed both Mgbidi, the council headquarters of Oru West LGA, and Omuma, headquarters of Oru East LGA respectively. 

The youths carried placards with different inscriptions calling for the disbandment of Ebubeagu. 

The blockade at the entrance of the headquarters of the two council areas frustrated the movement of people in and out of the council areas. 

An eyewitness who pleaded not to be named said that the youths were seriously pained by the killing of their colleagues allegedly by Ebubeagu operatives. 

Uzodimma, in a statement earlier issued in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachukwu, on Tuesday said the government had been briefed on the incident by the director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in an interim report made available to members of the state security council. 

The governor said the DSS director confirmed that his men carried out an operation in a camp at Awo-Mamma community with the assistance of their informant, and not at a wedding ceremony as claimed by the youth, adding that it was in the process that some bandits were killed.

Comments

