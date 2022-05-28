KillarVibez117: Singer, DJ taking Afrobeat on another level

Mimi Yorzua Popularly known as @KillarVibez117, is a singer, songwriter and Disc Jockey who has decided to stay fixated on his love for music as he takes the Afrobeat and Afropop world on a different level with his musical prowess.

Born on the 13th of January, 2000 in Wukari Taraba State, he is a talented entertainer who grew up with his siblings in Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun states. He also holds a BSc in Computer Science from Ecole Superieure De Management, Benin Republic (ESM).

KillarVibez117 in several interviews had revealed that he discovered his passion for music and how he could make rhymes with words and pick lines easily with beats during the roundup of his secondary school education and that his first fans were actually his immediate family members.

“They would often tease me to rap and I also made every moment of it worth a while. I can say I was and still am the outstanding entertainer in my family. Whenever I was around, everyone would laugh freely and happily,” he said.

He believes in telling stories and expressing oneself through music and opined that: “Like every musician, I have a lot on my music journey and life in general. I believe musicians’ stories are best told in their lyrics and works. So, lovers of good music can listen to my music for more.”

On how he came about the name KillarVibez117, he said he got the nickname ‘117’ because that was the only Bible Chapter he could memorise back in Church, as every time he got up for his memory verse, it was usually Psalm 117. Mimidoo and Ormi are his pet names given to him by his family. Mimi means “Truth” and it is a Tiv name given to both genders. He can be reached on Instagram @KillarVibez117.