2023: Reps Majority Leader, Ado-Doguwa wins APC primary election in Kano

The incumbent Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has won the party’s ticket unopposed to contest in the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Ado-Doguwa, who was a member of the House in the defunct Third Republic, and returned to the parliament in the current Fourth Republic, will be seeking re-election for the seventh term. He is arguably the most ranking member of the House.

Hon. Ado-Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State was elected in 1992 to the House where he made history by becoming the first Nigerian to be sworn in as a member immediately after completing his national youth service.

“This is my 7th mandate, to run for the House of Reps unopposed, without any contention,” the lawmaker told parliamentary correspondents while appreciating the party leaders and members in his constituency and Kano State by extension for their support.

