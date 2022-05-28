Nigeria Tourism Awards: Ilaji Resort is The Best Themed Resort

Following its contributions to tourism development in the south-West in particular and Nigeria as a whole, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort has been honoured with the award of ‘Best Themed Resort’ at this year’s Nigeria Tourism Awards.

The well-attended and classic event held on Friday at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos State was organized to showcase and honour individuals and organizations who have worked day and night to push tourism to where it is today in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, the Chief Operating Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Prince Adesina Araoye stated that the award to Ilaji Resort as the ‘Best Themed Resort’ stands out as one of the best awards they had ever received.

“Our recognition as a Resort is an eloquent testimony to the industry and visionary leadership of our Chairman, Engr (Chief) Dotun Sanusi, who has invested so massively in promoting the tourism industry in Nigeria.

“I, therefore, congratulate him, our Board of Directors, and the entire Management and Staff of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort. We give all glory to God for the award and it is well received by us.

“The award is dedicated to our teeming customers who have been our pillars of support all through the years. I am delighted that Ilaji Resort remains on course towards becoming the leading hospitality outfit and tourist destination in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” he concluded.