Kidnappers kill two in Ondo

Two people have been killed in separate attacks in Molege in Ose Local Government Area and Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

Some armed men suspected to be kidnappers were said to have attacked a couple while going to farm in Molege and abducted the husband, leaving the wife behind.

The victim, Zacheus Olotu who hails from Oka-Akoko, in Akoko South West local government area of Ondo State, was kidnapped but was later found dead.

According to a source, Zacheus and his wife were said to be on their way to their farm in Ose local government when they were abducted between Ifon and Molege.

He said the wife was released to apparently source for the ransom demanded by the abductors.

He, however, said the incident was reported and a search party led by security operatives and local hunters was organized to secure the release of the farmer but the victim was found dead in the bush.

He said the corpse had been deposited at Iwaro Oka General hospital.

Condemning the kidnap and killing of the farmer, the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusufu Adebori Adeleye, urged the police to get to the root of the matter and arrest the culprits.

In the Ondo incident, Sunday Okeke popularly known as Sunny White was shot dead while on his way to Anambra State.

Sources said Sunday was travelling alongside two friends when they were kidnapped but made some attempt to escape from the captives of his abductors and was shot dead while others were taken away by the kidnappers.

The wife of the deceased, Chioma, said she was shocked about the news of her husband’s death, describing him as an easy-going man.

She, however, urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the killers and prosecute them.

Ondo police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, could not be reached for comments.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate