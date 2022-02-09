Cross River youths seek N2bn crowdfunding for 2023 young candidates

The youths arm of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Cross River State, known as the APC Youths lobby group, has proposed N2billion crowdfunding strategy to support youths, vying for political offices in the 2023 general elections.

In addition to that, the group also planned to mobilise 3,000 youths for a political festival in Calabar, the state capital on the 18 and 19th of February, 2022.

Speaking on the crowdfunding strategy, a member of the APC youths, Prince Mikel Abua, said the ‘not too young to run’ bill, which had been passed into law by the Federal Government, had already empowered youths to run for elections in the country.

“APC is an ideology that is aimed at promoting the interest of the young people, by ensuring that they participate in governance, and we are ready to achieve it come 2023.

“The governor has not just looked at the law of not too young to run, but he has implemented the not too young to run bill, so that’s the essence of the not too young to run bill; to get youths to participate in governance.

“So we thank the magnanimity of His Excellency, Senator Professor Benedict Ayade because, without him, some of us will not be sitting on this platform, in the history of our state and for the first time, we are going to have youths from Bakassi down to Obanliku, converge in Calabar for a youth summit.

“So the truth is if we must deepen the output of the results of this bill, we must need to complement on actions that have been done, and that is the essence why the Cross River state APC youth summit is being held; you cannot run for political offices if you don’t have funds; I have proposed an idea, to ensure that we have 2billion naira, crowdfunding to support youths, running for political offices in 2023, with our capacity, we just need 1,000 persons who will give us 2 million each,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Oden Ewa, said, “the essence of the summit is to showcase the successes of Governor Ayade, mobilise and promote youths inclusiveness in governance starting from Cross River State.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpeyong, said the youths were ready to take over governance in 2023.

“For us, this event is an opportunity for us to appreciate His Excellency for giving young people, the opportunity to lead. He is also a ‘he-for-she’ governor; for giving women chances.

“Come 2023, Cross River state youths are ready to take over the government. So let youths converge at the U-J Esuene sports stadium on the 19 and 19th February because, in fact, 2023 is all about the youths,” she affirmed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Cross River youths seek Cross River youths seek

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Cross River youths seek Cross River youths seek