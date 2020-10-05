Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for release of director in Zamfara

Suspected bandits who kidnapped a director at the Zamfara State Health Services Management Board, Abubakar Ango Kanoma, have demanded a N100million naira ransom for his release.

Tribune Online reports that the kidnappers spoke to the family of the victim on the phone in the early hours of Monday.

According to one of the family member, Muhammad Kanoma told Tribune Online in Gusau that the kidnappers called in the early hours of today, “they requested the ransom and we told them that we don’t have such huge amount of money.

“They told us how much are we ready to pay and we replied that we have no money. They said we should think again that they would call back.”

The Tribune Online reports that it is exactly seven days that the suspected bandits invaded Kanoma Community of Maru local government area of Zamfara State and kidnapped five persons including the director.

The other four kidnap victims are family of the former clerk to Zamfara State house of Assembly. All of them are still in captivity.

