SARS: Senator Uba Sani to support victims who want to seek legal redress

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central at the Upper chamber has tasked victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to speak out as he will support them to seek legal redress.

In a statement issued and signed by him in Kaduna, on Monday, which he titled ‘The SARS Menace Must End Now ‘ noted that the anti-robbery squad as gained notoriety for flagrant violation of the rights of Nigerians.

He said for two decades the squad had visited Nigerians in their homes, mounted roadblocks, and carried out their nefarious activities in the dark of the night as well as the light of the day.

According to him, the testimonies of victims were not pleasant to hear. For instance, on 6th April 2020, five persons were allegedly killed at Trikania in Sabongari Nasarawa under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a clash between youths and police enforcing the stay-at-home order in the state over the Coronavirus outbreak.

“SARS officers were said to have opened fire on the angry mob upon arrival in an attempt to disperse them, leading to the death of five persons.

“On March 28, 2019, a commercial motorcyclist, Ademola Moshood, was reportedly shot dead by a SARS policeman near his Surulere, Lagos residence when he allegedly refused to part with the sum of N200 as a bribe.

“According to a report titled, ‘Time to End Impunity,’ released on June 25, 2020, Amnesty International documented at least 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment, and extra-judicial executions by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020.

“The victims are predominantly males between the ages of 18 and 35, from low-income backgrounds and vulnerable groups.

Senator Uba Sani maintained: “These are just a few in a long list of horrific atrocities committed by SARS. The most worrisome is that they have allegedly been heavily involved in civil matters. All you need do is to “hire” them to even scores with a person you are in dispute with for a fee.

“In the course of such illegal operations, lives and property have been lost. It has been a reign of impunity. They have become one of the most hated security outfits in Nigeria.”

According to him, “Efforts were made in the past to reform SARS but to no avail. It would seem that the security outfit is deeply rotten. It requires a surgical operation for it to become an outfit for the protection of Nigerians.

It is heartwarming that our dear Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have not only condemned the latest SARS outrage but have taken firm measures to curtail their excesses.

“I urge the Federal Government and in particular the Police Authorities to ensure that the new measures are fully implemented and sustained. If SARS is not amenable to reform it should be scrapped. A force for the protection of our people cannot turn into an oppressive force and be maintained at taxpayers expense.

“I stand with Nigerians who have broken the silence and are courageously speaking up against the alleged atrocities of SARS operatives. I urge you to remain steadfast and unwavering in drawing attention to the abridgement of the fundamental rights and freedoms of our people by SARS operatives.

“I am ready and willing to offer assistance in respect of legal redress for victims. All measures must be taken to check the growing menace of SARS.

“I will continue to vigorously advocate for reform of the Nigeria Police Force and adequate funding for it to enable it effectively discharge its responsibility of law enforcement in Nigeria.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE