Kidnapped Plateau DPO rescued 

“The officer has been taken to the hospital for medical examination”

Plateau State Police Command has rescued the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Pankshin Division, Plateau, SP Larrycarr Augustus, who was kidnapped last week by gunmen.

Recall that the DPO, who was recently transferred to the division and was put up in a hotel within the local government, was kidnapped last week and taken to an unknown destination.

The State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, stated that the command, in collaboration with other security agencies and hunters in the area, swung in to rescue the mission and eventually unshackled and freed the officer from his captors.

It pointed out that the officer is presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, adding that he will soon reunite with his family.

ALSO READ: Police arrest three human traffickers with 41 children in Kwara

“The officer has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment and will soon be reunited with his family.”

However, the state commissioner of police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, assured citizens of the state that the perpetrators will be fished out and arrested to face justice, as the command will leave no stone unturned in the fight against kidnapping in the State.

The CP also thanked the general public for their concern since the incident happened and called for timely information and support from residents of the state to enable the police to respond to criminal incidents.