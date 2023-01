An AA Rano filling station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway in Abuja metropolis was gutted by fire on Sunday evening.

The Fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Abuja Command, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

According to her, “Police operatives, Fire fighters and other emergency responders were on ground to put out the fire and ensure minimal damage for individuals and properties.”