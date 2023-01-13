Bandits kidnap DPO in Plateau hotel

“He was staying in a hotel in Pankshin and was in that hotel when the gunmen came”

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau.

A policeman in the council area confirmed the development adding that the DPO was kidnapped by the gunmen after they shot him in his hotel room in the council area.

“The DPO was just posted to Pankshin about three days ago.

ALSO READ: Bandits kill scores of security personnel in Birnin Gwari

“He was staying in a hotel in Pankshin and was in that hotel when the gunmen came and shot him before taking him away. Since then, we have not seen him.” the source disclosed.

It was also learnt that the police officer had just resumed posting as the DPO in the area a day before his abduction.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, DSP Alfred Alabo, was unreachable as he could not pick his calls.