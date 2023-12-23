Justice Joy Unwana of Oron High Court, Akwa Ibom and her driver who were abducted by unknown gunmen on Monday have regained their freedom.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were abducted along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom road in Akwa Ibom, while her orderly was killed.

Ememobong said Gov. Umo Eno thanked God for ensuring her safe return and thanked the security agencies for their commitment to duty.

The commissioner said the governor sympathised with the judge and driver for the trauma they must have gone through in the hands of their abductors.

Ememobong said the governor reassured the Akwa Ibom residents of government’s commitments toward bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” he said.

The commissioner said Justice Unwana appreciated the Governor for his concern and efforts at rescuing her and her driver from the abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

He said the freed judge and her driver are currently receiving medical attention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…