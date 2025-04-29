BREAKING: EFCC arrests Aisha Achimugu at Abuja Airport

Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a renowned business executive and socialite, has been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Achimugu’s legal team, she was arrested around 5am upon arrival at Abuja airport from London.

The statement noted that Achimugu voluntarily returned to the country from London.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Achimugu to make herself available to the anti-graft agency over ongoing investigation into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Meanwhile, her lawyer had reportedly told the Federal High Court in Abuja that she had already stated in her court documents that she would visit the EFCC today Tuesday.

The court also directed that she must be present before it on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue proceedings in the matter.

Details later…

