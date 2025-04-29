Tinubu approves redeployment of four permanent secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries to enhance service delivery.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu, who conveyed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the redeployment aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the operations of the Federal Civil Service and reposition it for greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

The statement added that the reassignment is part of continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation, and strengthen service delivery across the Federal Civil Service, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

The affected Permanent Secretaries and their new postings are as follows:

Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe has been moved from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to understudy the Permanent Secretary who is scheduled to retire on May 7, 2025.

Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo has been redeployed from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to replace Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe.

Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi has been redeployed from the Ministry of Budget & Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam has been moved from the Special Duties Office, OHCSF, to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized that the redeployment is a routine administrative process designed to reinvigorate the Civil Service by leveraging the expertise of top officials in critical sectors.

She urged the affected Permanent Secretaries to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new roles, ensuring seamless service delivery and sustained progress in their respective ministries.

According to the directive, all handover and takeover processes are to be completed on or before May 2, 2025.

“The Federal Government remains committed to building a world-class Civil Service that drives national development and upholds the highest standards of professionalism,” the statement added.