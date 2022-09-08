Kidnapped council boss released in Plateau

The Executive Chairman, Kanke local government area of Plateau State, Hon Henry Jan Gotip, abducted on Wednesday, has been released by his abductors

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the council boss, who is also the State Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), was released at about 6:45 pm and has re-united with his family.

However, it could not be ascertained if a ransom was paid before his release, but sources around the family revealed that the kidnappers were forced to release him as a result of a serious manhunt by the security agencies.

The State Police Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the release of the local government chairman.

It pointed out that the council boss has been reunited with his family and will soon be debriefed by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command to build up the available intelligence that will lead to the arrest of his abductors.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, reiterated the commitment of the command to making the state inhabitable for all Plateau residents and further urged members of the public to continue to assist the police with timely information to enable them to respond swiftly to incidents.

