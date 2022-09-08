Bauchi Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers

Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of 4 suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap a man in Zadawa village of Misau LGA in Bauchi State.

The arrest of the suspects was contained in a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

According to the statement, a complaint lodged by one Alh Adamu Juji of Zadawa village, Misau LG Bauchi stated that on August 21, 2022, at about 1000hrs, he received a kidnap threat through a phone call from an unknown person who demanded the sum of N1,000.000 from him otherwise they would kidnap him.

The statement further contained that however, on 24th August 2022 at about 0600hrs, the detectives attached to Misau Divisional Police Headquarters valiantly swung into action and tracked down the suspects.

According to the PPRO, the suspects arrested are; Ilu Wakili aged 30 years, Abubakar Bello aged 30 years, Muhammed Bello aged 37 years and Hussaini Abdullahi aged 38 years all of Zadawa village, Misau LGA of Bauchi.

Wakili Ahmed added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has directed that the suspects be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

On a final note, the Command reiterated its resolve to ensure that criminals have no hiding place in the State.

He emphasised that safety and security are not the sole responsibilities of security agencies alone, hence members of the public are enjoined to play a vital role in ensuring peace is sustained by availing the Police with useful information that will be instrumental to unbundling criminal activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Awolowo Dosumu: ‘I Did Not Speak With Any Journalist On Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’

Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Bauchi Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers

Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator Now In Our Safe Custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody…





Bauchi Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers