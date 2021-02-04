Key players emphasize how to mitigate accidents

STAKEHOLDERS across the country’s aviation sector have canvassed for the adoption of SHELL Model (Software, Hardware, Environment, Liveware) to mitigate air accidents and serious incidents.

This is just as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has been called upon to improve communication equipment between pilots, control towers and ground to ground communication.

Arising from a recent conference organized by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on ‘Prevention of human factors in air accident occurrences’ in Lagos, participants at the conference aired their views on how safety can be enhanced in the Nigerian aviation industry.

While agreeing that it was important to ensure a reduction in air accidents in Nigeria, especially those that have to do with human factors, participants described training and retraining as a major factor to mitigate air accidents and serious incidents in the sector.

Stakeholders at the gathering also charged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to increase unscheduled inspection on aircraft and technical personnel especially at the airside while airline operators were advised to strictly adhere to the quality assurance system for better productivity and safety environment.

Emphasis was put on the need to ensure a reduction in air accidents in Nigeria especially those that have to do with human factors with key players lauding the AIB for contributing to a reduction in air accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria through implementable safety recommendations.

