Ketchup at home

Ketchup is one of the most famous tomato sauces in the world. It has a savoury that you can’t miss when added to delicacies. Ketchup is super versatile and can be used in a lot of different recipes.
Ketchup is awesome when used for-
Barbecue sauce
Stir-fries
Meatballs
Coleslaw
Shrimp cocktail
Ingredients
Peeled ground tomatoes
Pureed canned Tomatoes or tomato paste
Onion ball; medium and finely chopped
Olive Oil
Brown sugar
1 tsp Salt
White Vinegar
1 tsp Cinnamon powder
1 tsp Black Pepper powder or Cameron pepper
Grated nutmeg to taste
Ketchup can be made in two ways:
Method 1 – without cooking:
Place all these ingredients (pureed tomato, ground tomato, a tablespoon of olive oil, brown sugar, onion) in a powerful blender
Blend until all ingredients combine to a smooth texture
Add a pinch of nutmeg, salt and chilli/Cameron pepper if you need that spicy taste
Store in an airtight container and put it the fridge for no more than 2 weeks
Method 2 – cooked
Preparation
Heat olive oil in a saucepan
Add chopped onion and sautée until translucent
Pour the pureed tomatoes and ground tomatoes
Add brown sugar, ½ tablespoon ground tomato paste if available, vinegar, cinnamon, very little pepper and salt to taste, and mix well.
Cook for about 40 minutes on very low heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens.
Add nutmeg and more pepper according to your taste.
There! You have your homemade Ketchup.
