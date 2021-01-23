Ketchup at home

Ketchup is one of the most famous tomato sauces in the world. It has a savoury that you can’t miss when added to delicacies. Ketchup is super versatile and can be used in a lot of different recipes.

Ketchup is awesome when used for-

Barbecue sauce

Stir-fries

Meatballs

Coleslaw

Shrimp cocktail

Ingredients

Peeled ground tomatoes

Pureed canned Tomatoes or tomato paste

Onion ball; medium and finely chopped

Olive Oil

Brown sugar

1 tsp Salt

White Vinegar

1 tsp Cinnamon powder

1 tsp Black Pepper powder or Cameron pepper

Grated nutmeg to taste

Ketchup can be made in two ways:

Method 1 – without cooking:

Place all these ingredients (pureed tomato, ground tomato, a tablespoon of olive oil, brown sugar, onion) in a powerful blender

Blend until all ingredients combine to a smooth texture

Add a pinch of nutmeg, salt and chilli/Cameron pepper if you need that spicy taste

Store in an airtight container and put it the fridge for no more than 2 weeks

Method 2 – cooked

Preparation

Heat olive oil in a saucepan

Add chopped onion and sautée until translucent

Pour the pureed tomatoes and ground tomatoes

Add brown sugar, ½ tablespoon ground tomato paste if available, vinegar, cinnamon, very little pepper and salt to taste, and mix well.

Cook for about 40 minutes on very low heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens.

Add nutmeg and more pepper according to your taste.

There! You have your homemade Ketchup.

