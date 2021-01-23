Showing off your shoulders

Off the shoulder clothes are definitely attractive because they manage to show a subtle amount of skin without creating an over-the-top feel. They are simple and casual and can turn any basic outfit into a trendy, eye-catching look.

Depending on how you style it, an off the shoulder cloth can be used to create a wide variety of fashionable outfits. But there are creative ways to style your off the shoulder clothes in your wardrobe. They include:

Keeping it simple: Using an off the shoulder top to create a simple look will help you stay on trend.

Wearing the right bra: The right bra for an off the shoulder cloth depends on what style and level of comfort you are looking for. A strapless bra is the most common choice. This will keep your shoulders free of straps and bra out of sight.

Highlighting your shoulders: Enhance the appearance of your bone structure by putting some contour or bronzer across your collarbones and the top of your shoulders. This will give it a golden glow.

Preventing slip-ups: One of the most annoying things about off the shoulder clothes is their tendency to slip farther down the shoulders or creep up than they should. To avoid this, grab two hair bands and attach one safety pin to opposite ends of each band using a total of four pins. Pin the safey pins inside your top, along the hidden inner seam that runs under your arms from the front to the back of the top. When you put on your top, make sure the bands are underneath your armpits to keep it from sliding down or creeping up.

Picking a fit: There are different styles of off the shoulder clothes to choose from. There are form-fitting ones and there are loose ones, but there is no right or wrong style to choose. Just pick the one that best complements your body type and style preference.

