Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has fulfilled his pledge to Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) in the state by appointing five of their members as Special Assistants (SAs).

Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Sarki said the letters of their appointment were signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, and immediately dispatched to the beneficiaries.

He said: “In order to ensure justice, equity and fairness, the five appointees were drawn from the four Emirates of the state, namely; Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru.”

The media aide recalled that the governor had promised to appoint PWDs in the state during a BBC Hausa interactive programme, “A Fada A Cika”.

“During this programme with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, on Monday 1st Jan., 2024, persons living with disability raised a complaint to him on non-inclusion in governance and he promised to appoint five of them, and he has fulfilled it,” he noted.

According to the spokesman, letters of appointment were jointly presented to the appointees by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, and Alhaji Aminu Ambursa, APC leader, Persons Living with Disability alongside the National Chairman of Joint Association of Persons Living with Disability, Abdullahi Birnin Kebbi.

In a related development, a Bill for the establishment of commission for PWDs in the state had been sent to the state House of Assembly for ratification. (NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE