The Osun Amotekun Corps in charge of the anti-cultism squad have arrested some suspected cultists terrorising some communities in Ilesa metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Commander, Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Thursday in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi said the culprits were arrested at various spots in Ilesa town in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police anti-cultism unit .

He said that the suspected cultists were on the wanted list of the Police anti-cultism unit for a long time before they were arrested .

”The hitman of Eiye confraternity, Busayo Ojo, was arrested with cartridge bullets, charms and other dangerous weapons .

”Others include Kareem Ojo, Ademola salamo, Olatunji Ezekiel, Adeyeye Adekunle and Tope Oguntade at various locations,” Adewinmbi said.

According to him, the suspects, after their arrest, confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity for a long time .

”During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and they have been members for a long time.

“They have been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them”.

Adewinmbi, however, said the suspects had been handed over to the Police anti-cultism unit for subsequent investigation and interrogation before prosecution. (NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE