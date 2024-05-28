The wife of the Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, has Flagged off this year National Tuberculosis Testing among children of all ages in Kebbi with a call on parents to allow their children to be tested on the dangerous disease.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark International day to celebrate Children on the occasion of this year Children day celebrations in Kebbi, the First Lady described Tuberculosis as a dangerous disease especially on vulnerable children as early detection will assist in providing medication.

The Kebbi State first Lady expressed that, the state government through the Ministry of health is taking serious measures to provide effective and efficient health service delivery to the people in the State.

She highlighted a week-long programme for the event that includes free testing for children across the state, enlightenment campaign at the rural areas, collaboration with stakeholders, provision of assistance to children affected with Tuberculosis amongst others.

“Flag off the National Tuberculosis Testing Week, is a way that will help in curtailing and preventing the menace of the disease and improving the health of our children”.

She explained that last week Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has directed all the wives of the State Governors to ensure the fight against the disease so that it will be eradicated in their states.

She said, for the success of the campaign, traditional institutions must be fully involve during the long week of advocacy.

Hajia Idris however called on those responsible for the advocacy to ensure that it reaches all the nooks and crannies of the state and as well solicited for the cooperation of the public to ensure the success of the campaign.

