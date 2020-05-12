Katsina Assembly loses member

A member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, representing Bakori constituency, Abdulrrazaq Tsiga is dead.

Tsiga was the deputy House leader and chairman House Committee on Business and privileges died on Monday morning.

According to a family source, the lawmaker died at Malumfashi General Hospital on Monday after a protracted illness.

‘He has been in and out of the hospital for various health conditions since he was sworn in on June 6, 2019, sources declared.

The deceased had since been buried in his home town, Tsiga according to Islamic injunctions.

Before his death, the lawmaker was the House Deputy Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Business, Ethics and Privileges.

