Kano PDP chieftain asks Ayu to resign

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Kano chapter, Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa has called for the resignation of the national chairman ,of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over his leadership style.

To this end, he said the Kano PDP had concluded arrangements to pass a vote of no confidence in Ayu, because of his alleged decision not to obey court orders in respect of the ongoing party leadership tussle in Kano PDP.”

Speaking in Hausa, on a political programme on a private radio station in Kano, he said the chairman had not been proactive in addressing the crisis rocking the PDP.

He said Ayu had failed to reconcile aggrieved party members.

He claimed that the Ayu-led leadership could not heal the wounds of the party.

Dungurawa, who is the factional vice chairman of the PDP in Kano north senatorial district, held that since the assumption of office as the national leader of the party, Ayu had deepened the internal crisis ravaging the PDP.

“Since he took over the leadership of our party, he has not consult widely, he has not thought it wise to travel around the country to meet with leaders and members of our great party to have a wide view of the true situation in the party.

“His style is not worth how to run a great party like PDP, he stays back in the house or goes to the party office when it suits him. He is not in touch with the realities surrounding our party.

“Ayu was democratically elected as leader of our party, but with what we have seen and what is now happening, we are appealing to him in the name of God to resign his office to save our party from destruction.”

