Osun PDP pledges inclusiveness in Adeleke’s administration

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, promised inclusiveness in the administration of the governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The State Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Dr Akindele Adekunle, who made the assurance in a statement in Osogbo, said the incoming administration will integrate all interests and caucuses within the party.

He stressed that no segment of the party would be excluded from government as efforts would be made to ensure that party members who toiled to secure victory for the party are duly rewarded.

The party chieftain explained that neither the governor-elect nor the party leadership had shared positions and offices ahead of the change of government as being rumoured in some quarters.

Akindele posited that the recently constituted committee has been further harmonised just as the party election review committee has commenced operations to further harvest the views and aspirations of the party for better performance in future elections.

“I want to assure our teeming party members that no appointment has been made. No decision has been taken to exclude anybody or caucus. The governor-elect is committed to rewarding all committed party members. The party is also on ground to ensure that the right thing is done before and during the ascendancy of the new administration,” Akindele stated.

He urged the party members to continue aggressive party membership drive across the local governments and intensify ward and unit meetings, adding, “We have to continue to work to ensure that all our candidates for various positions win at the forthcoming general elections.

He also advocated party discipline at all times, praying for the success of the incoming administration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE