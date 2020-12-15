Kano State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, elected member representing Makoda Constituency, Hamisu Chidari, as a new speaker to replace former Speaker Abdulaziz Gafasa who resigned in the early of Tuesday

This was just as Labaran Abdul Madari was reelected Majority Leader of the House and Abdullahi Iliyasu Yar Yasa became Deputy Majority Leader.

The former speaker, Abdulaziz Gafasa, tendered his resignation as Speaker in the early hour of Tuesday, citing personal reasons for his decision.

However, a member representing Wudil constituency, Nuhu Abdullahi Achika, nominated Hamisu Chidari for the position and was seconded by Sanusi Usman Bataiya.

Shortly after swearing-in of the new speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari appreciated the members over the confidence reposed in him.

Also at the plenary, the members appointed Zubairu Hamza Masu, member representing Sumaila Constituency as the new deputy speaker.

Kano Assembly Speaker resigns, new one emerges

