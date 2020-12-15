Ex-gov Dickson, Abiru, two others officially become senators

The Senate, on Tuesday, swore in four new senators from Bayelsa, Plateau and Lagos states to fill in the vacant seats created in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The new Senators are; Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa West; Cleopas Moses, Bayelsa Central; Nora Ladi, Plateau South and Mikail Adetokunbo Abiru for Lagos East senatorial districts.

Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa is replacing Senator Diri Duoye who is currently the governor of Bayelsa State while Senator Cleopas Moses replaced Senator Lawrence Erudjakpor, who is the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state.

Senator Abiru replaced the late Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo who died in June this year, as the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

Senator Nora Ladi replaced late Senator Ignatius Longjan to represent the people of Plateau South Senatorial District.

More details later…

